Cronenworth, who's slashing .367/.460/.511 at Triple-A Durham, is being converted to a two-way player and fired a scoreless first inning as the opener for the Bulls on Saturday, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

If there's anything the premium prospect is incapable of accomplishing on the baseball field, it apparently remains a mystery. With Cronenworth already knocking the cover off the ball at the level closest to the majors, the Rays want to see if the 2015 seventh-round pick's vast physical skills and college pitching experience can lead to Cronenworth also becoming a viable component of their organizational pitching arsenal. Manager Kevin Cash stated Sunday that the 25-year-old has been prepping for his new endeavor by throwing live batting practices and bullpen sessions the past several weeks. Cash added that Cronenworth's fastball consistently registered in the mid-90s on the radar gun during his one frame Saturday, lending some credence to the notion he could contribute as a legitimate two-way threat moving forward.