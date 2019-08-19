Cronenworth (hamstring) is close to rejoining Triple-A Durham, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Cronenworth hasn't played since July 16 due to a hamstring injury, but he's on the cusp of rejoining the Bulls after starting up a rehab assignment with Tampa Bay's Gulf Coast League affiliate Monday. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old was slashing .342/.432/.540 with 10 home runs and 11 steals in 86 games for Durham.

