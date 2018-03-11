Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Cronenworth was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old shortstop was hitless in 11 spring at-bats, although he did score twice. Cronenworth slashed a solid .285/.363/.342 across 179 plate appearances at Double-A Montgomery in 2017, the level he's likely to begin this season in. Cronenworth has flashed next to no power in his pro career thus far, but he's hit between .268 and .322 in four of five stops and generated a career-best 10.6 percent strikeout rate with the Biscuits last season.
