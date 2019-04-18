Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Scorching hot at Triple-A
Cronenworth is hitting .467 with four strikeouts, two walks and five steals through 45 at-bats with Triple-A Durham.
The 25-year-old infielder has primarily played shortstop, but has also seen time at third base and second base in the early going. The Rays have so many young, talented infielders that it will be tricky for any prospect to break into the mix without a slew of injuries, but Cronenworth, a seventh-round pick in 2015, is doing his best to force the issue.
