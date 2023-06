Adam picked up the save Monday against the Red Sox, striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Adam improved to 9-for-12 in save chances Monday, striking out a pair while setting the Red Sox down in order in the ninth. The 31-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed a run in his last five appearances (5.1 innings), lowering his ERA to 2.84 with a 1.11 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB through 25.1 innings this season. Adam should remain Tampa's primary ninth-inning option while Pete Fairbanks (hip) is sidelined.