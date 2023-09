Adam will be placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adam last pitched on Sunday and it's not clear whether he suffered the injury then or on another occasion. Either way, he's slated to miss the next couple weeks of action, which is a major blow to the Rays' bullpen. Pete Fairbanks blew a save Saturday but should have a tight grip on the job while Adam is out.