Adam picked up the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Twins, striking out one over one inning.

Adam entered the game in the ninth with a 4-2 lead and retired all three hitters he faced to record his 10th save of the season. It was a nice rebound outing for the Rays reliever after blowing the save Wednesday against these same Twins. He's now converted five of his last six save opportunities and holds a 2.96 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP while holding down the closer role in the absence of Pete Fairbanks (hip).