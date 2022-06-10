Adam allowed one walk and struck out one across a scoreless inning to earn the save Thursday against the Cardinals.

Adam was the only Rays reliever to enter the game, and he collected his second save of the season with little trouble. Now that Andrew Kittredge (elbow) is back on the injured list, the closer role in Tampa Bay is wide open. Adam has certainly proven to be reliable to this point in the season, as he's maintained a 0.72 ERA with a 30:8 K:BB across 25 innings. However, Colin Poche and Brooks Raley have also been used in save situations.