Springs won't start Wednesday's series finale with the Brewers, as lefty Jalen Beeks is listed as the Rays' opening pitcher in what could be a bullpen day, Bally Sports Sun reports.

Though Springs is available to pitch on his standard four days' rest, the Rays have opted to go a different route Wednesday. Springs could still be deployed as a bulk reliever behind Beeks, who hasn't covered more than 2.1 innings in any of his 19 appearances on the season and likely won't be asked to work deep into Wednesday's contest. If Springs isn't used Wednesday, Tampa Bay would likely plan on having him make a start at some point during their four-game series in Toronto that begins Thursday.