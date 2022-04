Choi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the A's.

Tampa Bay wasn't able to produce much offense Wednesday, but Choi kept his hot start to the campaign going with his second homer. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he has gone 9-for-16 (.563) with four extra-base hits and six RBI. Choi has also walked five times in 21 plate appearances this season.