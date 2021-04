Choi (knee) will participate in a simulated game Sunday and subsequently join Triple-A Durham for a rehab assignment, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 29-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee at the end of March and is nearing the end of his recovery timeline, but he'll head to Durham for a rehab stint before joining the Rays. Assuming he avoids any setbacks. Choi could make his 2021 debut within the next couple weeks.