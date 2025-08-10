Boyle (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on four hits and five walks over 3.1 innings in a 7-4 loss against the Mariners. He struck out five.

The right-hander struggled with control Saturday and was hurt even more by the long ball, serving up three homers between Mariners stars Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. Boyle has made four starts and four relief appearances this season, posting a 3.82 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 31:16 K:BB ratio over 30.2 innings.