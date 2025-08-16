Boyle allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over two-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Boyle couldn't settle in during this start, though he threw 30 of 50 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has started his last four outings, but he's given up 16 runs (14 earned) over 13.2 innings in that span. He's at a 4.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB through 32.2 innings across nine appearances (five starts) this season. Boyle is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Cardinals next week.