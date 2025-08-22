Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said Friday that Boyle will be optioned to Triple-A Durham, Tom Krasniqi of 95.3 WDAE reports.

Boyle surrendered six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks over four innings in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals and has been tagged for 16 runs (15 earned) over his last three starts. The right-hander has dominated at Durham this season (1.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB in 73 innings) and shown flashes at the major-league level, but Boyle is still looking for more consistency.