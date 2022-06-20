Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Chargois (oblique) could be ready to start throwing off a mound next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chargois is expected to increase his throwing distance off flat ground in the days to come before the Rays decide whether he's fit to step back on a mound. The 31-year-old righty has been sidelined since April 12 with a left oblique strain and had his return date pushed back when he suffered a setback during his lone minor-league rehab appearance a month ago.