Manzardo (undisclosed) has gone 5-for-18 with a run scored in his first four games since returning from High-A Bowling Green's 7-day injured list May 12.

The 21-year-old first baseman missed just under a month with the unspecified injury. For the season, Manzardo is hitting .324 with three doubles and an 8:7 BB:K through 44 plate appearances with Bowling Green.