Manzardo has hit six home runs while batting .444 over his last 10 games for High-A Bowling Green and is now up to 17 long balls with a .326/.429/.633 batting line on the season.

Manzardo came into this season with concerns about his power potential -- especially relative to the expectations at first base -- but he's been quieting the naysayers. The combination of power and plate discipline is fantasy gold, and that's exactly what Manzardo has offered this year, as his walk rate (16 percent) isn't far behind his strikeout rate (17.2 percent). The 22-year-old will need to maintain this sort of performance at the higher levels of the minors, of course, and he could conceivably get that opportunity soon.