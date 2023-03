Manzardo was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manzardo was strong in his time in camp with the Rays, with a .280/.357/.600 slash along with two homers over 28 plate appearances. Considered among the top prospects at the first base position, Manzardo will start 2023 in the upper levels -- possibly with Triple-A Durham -- and has a realistic path to playing for the Rays in 2023.