Manzardo went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored in a Grapefruit League game against the Mets on Sunday.

Manzardo wasn't in the lineup with the Rays' regulars, but he did take Carlos Carrasco deep to account for his second homer of the spring. As he has at every stop in his minor-league career, Manzardo has hit well this spring, maintaining a 1.207 OPS across 21 plate appearances. He won't start the season in the majors, but there's a strong possibility Manzardo makes his big-league debut at some point in 2023.