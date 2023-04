Manzardo is slashing .262/.333/.548 with three home runs and a 10:5 K:BB in 48 plate appearances for Triple-A Durham.

The Rays didn't mess around, sending Manzardo to Triple-A this year after he dominated in 30 games at Double-A to close last season. Manzardo also set a career high in exit velocity (111.9 mph) on one of his home runs this season, and his 42.4 percent hard-hit rate is up from the 33.5 percent mark he logged in 2022.