Rays' Matt Duffy: Accounts for all scoring Monday
Duffy went 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles in a win over the Royals on Monday. He was also caught stealing twice.
Duffy essentially was the Rays offense Monday, plating C.J. Cron in the first with a timely single and then snapping a 1-1 tie with another well-placed hit that brought home Adeiny Hechavarria. The latter run turned out to be the difference in the game, and the performance extended what has been a torrid stretch for Duffy. Factoring in Monday's production, he's now gone for multiple hits in six of the last nine games on his way to a .349 average over 11 May contests.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...