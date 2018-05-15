Duffy went 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles in a win over the Royals on Monday. He was also caught stealing twice.

Duffy essentially was the Rays offense Monday, plating C.J. Cron in the first with a timely single and then snapping a 1-1 tie with another well-placed hit that brought home Adeiny Hechavarria. The latter run turned out to be the difference in the game, and the performance extended what has been a torrid stretch for Duffy. Factoring in Monday's production, he's now gone for multiple hits in six of the last nine games on his way to a .349 average over 11 May contests.