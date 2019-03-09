Duffy was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles after he experienced renewed soreness in his hamstring while running the bases Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The Rays have now scratched Duffy on two occasions this spring on account of the persistent hamstring issue, delaying the infielder's Grapefruit League debut. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Duffy said Saturday that he didn't feel his latest setback was a significant one, but he nonetheless acknowledged the possibility that he might not be ready to go for Opening Day. The Rays should have a better read on that front based on how Duffy progresses during the upcoming week, but if he's forced to open the campaign on the injured list, more starts could open up for the likes of Daniel Robertson and Brandon Lowe.