Rays' Matt Duffy: Another homer Saturday
Duffy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
Duffy blasted a 404-foot shot to left to lead off the ninth against Chasen Shreve. It would turn out to be the only run of the day for the Rays, who were otherwise stymied by another Luis Severino masterpiece. It was Duffy's second round tripper in three games, doubling up his season total. Duffy has enjoyed a stellar month of June overall, as he's hitting .310 with four doubles, a triple, the two homers and five RBI while generating six multi-hit efforts.
