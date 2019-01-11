Rays' Matt Duffy: Avoids arbitration with Rays
Duffy signed a one-year, $2.675 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Duffy played in 132 games last season and slahed .294/.361/.366 but hit only four home runs, and featured an abysmal .071 ISO. The 27-year-old saw all of his time in the field at third base, and his limited power severely hampers the fantasy appeal of his solid average and on-base numbers.
