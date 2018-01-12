Rays' Matt Duffy: Avoids arbitration
Duffy (Achilles) agreed to a one-year, $930,000 deal with Tampa Bay on Friday to avoid arbitration, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
This was the first offseason Duffy was an arbitration-eligible player, and he earned a $384,700 raise from his 2017 salary. The third baseman wasn't able to play in any games last year because of an Achilles injury he suffered during the 2016 campaign. He was able to resume running earlier this week and could start off the year as the Rays' everyday third baseman if he's able to demonstrate full health during spring training.
