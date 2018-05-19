Rays' Matt Duffy: Back in action Saturday
Duffy (hamstring) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Duffy left Tuesday's game against the Royals with hamstring tightness and had yet to return to action. He was aiming to return Friday but ended up needing one extra day. He'll bat third and play third base Saturday.
