Duffy relayed that his injured hamstring "feels pretty good" and said he hopes to test it by running Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After a team off-day Monday, Duffy had planned to resume running Tuesday, but the Rays decided he could benefit from another day of less strenuous workouts. Assuming his hamstring doesn't act up again once he's cleared to run, Duffy is confident he'll be able to return to Grapefruit League action shortly thereafter and erase any concern about his availability for Opening Day. The 28-year-old is slated to serve as the Rays' everyday third baseman this season after hitting .294 with four home runs and 12 stolen bases across 560 plate appearances in 2018.