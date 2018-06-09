Duffy, who went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Mariners on Friday, is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with a double, a triple and an RBI over his first seven games of June.

The red-hot infielder has compiled a trio of multi-hit efforts already as well, and he's now pushed his season line to an impressive .316/.355/.406. While Duffy's power numbers remain decidedly modest (two home runs), the 27-year-old is getting on base consistently, and perhaps just as important, remaining healthy after missing all of 2017.