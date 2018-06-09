Rays' Matt Duffy: Bat remains hot in June
Duffy, who went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Mariners on Friday, is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with a double, a triple and an RBI over his first seven games of June.
The red-hot infielder has compiled a trio of multi-hit efforts already as well, and he's now pushed his season line to an impressive .316/.355/.406. While Duffy's power numbers remain decidedly modest (two home runs), the 27-year-old is getting on base consistently, and perhaps just as important, remaining healthy after missing all of 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...