Rays' Matt Duffy: Battling hamstring tightness
Duffy left Monday's game with right hamstring tightness.
The Rays are considering Duffy day-to-day for now, although he'll be evaluated again Tuesday, at which point it should become clear if he'll need to miss an extended period of time. If Duffy is unavailable to play, expect Daniel Robertson to see time at the hot corner.
