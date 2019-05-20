Rays' Matt Duffy: Breaks out with bat in latest rehab
Duffy (hamstring) served as the designated hitter in High-A Charlotte's win over Clearwater on Sunday and went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run, a walk and four runs overall.
After surprisingly struggling at the plate against High-A arms over the first six games of his rehab assignment, Duffy finally looked like a big-league hitter facing inferior competition Sunday. The veteran infielder is likely to get a few more games at the minor-league level in order to pile up more at-bats and further test his recovering hamstring, with a bump up the organizational ladder to the high minors likely before he's activated.
