Duffy (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has been sidelined all season due to a hamstring injury, but he's finally been cleared to head out on a rehab assignment after getting a sufficient amount of at-bats in during extended spring training games over the past few days. The third baseman is expected to spend the next 7-to-10 days with the Stone Crabs before being reevaluated.

