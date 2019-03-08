Rays' Matt Duffy: Cleared for return Saturday
Duffy (hamstring) said he passed all testing and is cleared for a return to the lineup Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy resumed running the bases over the last few days and his full re-examination Friday was the final hurdle for his return. The 28-year-old has been sidelined with a sore hamstring since last Saturday but barring any setbacks should be set to go for Opening Day.
