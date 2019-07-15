Rays' Matt Duffy: Close to rehab assignment benchmark
Duffy (hamstring), who received a day off in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday and continues to remain free of setbacks, is just a handful of at-bats away from the 25-30 the Rays want to see him log before activation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran infielder likely has everyone in the organization crossing their fingers at this point, as it seems he's tantalizingly close to making his 2019 big-league debut. Duffy encouragingly played a full game at third base for the Bulls on Saturday, and with 21 at-bats since his rehab resumed July 4, he's as little as one game away from hitting the team's desired benchmark. Duffy is slated to play in Monday's game with Durham at minimum, but he could well be up with the major-league club by the end of the week.
