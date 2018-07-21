Rays manager Kevin Cash labeled Duffy as day-to-day after the third baseman developed a recurrence of back spasms Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Initially included in the Rays' lineup for their second-half opener Friday against the Marlins, Duffy was scratched a couple hours before the contest after his back stiffened up while he was driving to Tropicana Field and then flared up again in the batting cage. Duffy will presumably attempt to go through at workout Saturday morning before the Rays determine his availability for the second game of the series. Adeiny Hechavarria entered the lineup in Duffy's stead Friday, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI.