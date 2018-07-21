Rays' Matt Duffy: Considered day-to-day
Rays manager Kevin Cash labeled Duffy as day-to-day after the third baseman developed a recurrence of back spasms Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Initially included in the Rays' lineup for their second-half opener Friday against the Marlins, Duffy was scratched a couple hours before the contest after his back stiffened up while he was driving to Tropicana Field and then flared up again in the batting cage. Duffy will presumably attempt to go through at workout Saturday morning before the Rays determine his availability for the second game of the series. Adeiny Hechavarria entered the lineup in Duffy's stead Friday, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...