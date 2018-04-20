Rays' Matt Duffy: Continues baseball activities Friday
Duffy (hamstring) hit soft toss and threw Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
It's encouraging that the embattled infielder is still able to partake in baseball activities. However, his status moving forward is still murky until he begins running again.
