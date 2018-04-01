Duffy went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

He appears intent on making up for all of his lost time in 2017 early on, as Duffy has racked up four hits, including a double, over his first three games. The 27-year-old hit in the five-hole Saturday while designated hitter Denard Span led off, but he's expected to see plenty of time at the top of the order himself over the course of the season.