Duffy (heel) is performing limited baseball activities but doesn't have a timetable for a return to game action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The shortstop is starting to run out of time to log some games at the major-league level in 2017, as he's still unable to return to the minor-league rehab assignment he had to abandon back in mid-May. Duffy underwent a procedure on June 23 that removed a calcium deposit from his surgically repaired heel, and while that appeared to relieve a great deal of his discomfort, he's apparently not yet comfortable enough to test himself in game conditions.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast