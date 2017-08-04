Rays' Matt Duffy: Continues limited in regimen
Duffy (heel) is performing limited baseball activities but doesn't have a timetable for a return to game action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The shortstop is starting to run out of time to log some games at the major-league level in 2017, as he's still unable to return to the minor-league rehab assignment he had to abandon back in mid-May. Duffy underwent a procedure on June 23 that removed a calcium deposit from his surgically repaired heel, and while that appeared to relieve a great deal of his discomfort, he's apparently not yet comfortable enough to test himself in game conditions.
