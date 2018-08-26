Duffy went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Duffy's overall production in August point toward a second consecutive underwhelming month at the plate, but he's picking it up offensively over the last four games. The 27-year-old has gone 7-for-17 with an RBI, three walks, a stolen base and three runs over that stretch, boosting his August on-base percentage to .348 in the process. Duffy is still slashing an impressive .296/.354/.369 for the season as well, so he's still rewarding fantasy owners despite slowing down to an extent after a red-hot first three months of the campaign.