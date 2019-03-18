Rays' Matt Duffy: Could play Thursday
Manager Kevin Cash said Duffy (hamstring) had a "really good day" and is "softly" scheduled to play in a spring game Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy is on the cusp of returning to game action after getting through a series of running drills with no issues Monday. The third baseman has been sidelined for most of spring due to a hamstring issue, but he should still have enough time to get ready for the start of the season if he's able to return Thursday (or shortly thereafter).
