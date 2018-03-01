Rays' Matt Duffy: Could resume activity Friday
Manager Kevin Cash said that Duffy (back) could be cleared to resume working out Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Duffy was scratched from the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Orioles due to what was later revealed as a back spasm, but it doesn't sound like the team is concerned it will morph into a long-term issue for the infielder. After resting Wednesday and Thursday, Duffy will see how he feels Friday before the Rays determine whether he needs an additional day or two to recuperate or if he's able to get back on the field. Duffy is expected to open the regular season as the Rays' primary option at third base.
