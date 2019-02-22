Rays' Matt Duffy: Could return Tuesday
Duffy (hamstring) could make his spring debut Tuesday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Duffy tweaked his hamstring early in spring training, though the issue isn't expected to be a significant one. A Tuesday return would see him miss the first four games of Grapefruit League action but still leave him more than enough time to build up for Opening Day.
