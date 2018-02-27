Rays' Matt Duffy: Dealing with back tightness
Duffy was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Orioles due to back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays noted Duffy's heel had nothing to do with his removal from the lineup, which is certainly encouraging seeing as a recurring heel injury kept him on the shelf all of last season. The team will likely still choose to play it safe with him given how early it is in spring training, but it doesn't sound like this problem will keep him sidelined from Grapefruit League action for too long.
More News
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...