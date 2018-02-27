Duffy was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Orioles due to back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays noted Duffy's heel had nothing to do with his removal from the lineup, which is certainly encouraging seeing as a recurring heel injury kept him on the shelf all of last season. The team will likely still choose to play it safe with him given how early it is in spring training, but it doesn't sound like this problem will keep him sidelined from Grapefruit League action for too long.