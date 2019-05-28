Duffy (hamstring), who will be evaluated soon following his latest setback, does not expect to require surgery and anticipates playing at some point this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has battled hamstring injuries since early in camp and has dealt with a number of setbacks. It's good news that he doesn't expect the latest issue to be season-ending, but athletes tend to skew optimistic when it comes to their own injuries. A clearer picture of his return timeline should emerge once he's evaluated by a doctor.