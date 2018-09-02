Duffy went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Duffy erased a 2-0 deficit in the sixth inning with a timely swing of the bat, plating Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle with a two-bagger. The infielder had been swinging a hot bat prior to a brief 0-for-7 hiccup over the prior two games, but Saturday's effort got his September off to a rousing start.