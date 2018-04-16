Rays' Matt Duffy: Early exit from Monday's game
Duffy left Monday's game against the Rangers with an undisclosed injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Additional information regarding the severity and type of injury that Duffy experienced should become available in the near future. Duffy had to be pulled during the game's first inning after appearing to be in pain while running the bases.
