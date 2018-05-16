Duffy left Tuesday's game against the Royals with right hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy was replaced by Daniel Robertson at third base in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Rays described it a precautionary move. Duffy should be considered day-to-day for now, with Robertson likely to be the beneficiary should he be held out of the lineup.

