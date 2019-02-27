Rays' Matt Duffy: Expected to play Thursday
Manager Kevin Cash said that Duffy (hamstring) will likely make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
According to Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE, Duffy took part in rundown drills Wednesday and looked to be sprinting at full speed. Assuming he arrives at camp Thursday without his hamstring presenting any issues, Duffy should check into the lineup, though the Rays could restrict him to a designated-hitter role rather than his normal duties at third base.
