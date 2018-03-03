Duffy (back) is expected to be back in action for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Duffy was originally scratched from last Tuesday's game against the Orioles with back spasms. He should have plenty of time to be fully recovered by Opening Day and should take the field as the Rays' primary third baseman.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....