Rays' Matt Duffy: Expected to return Tuesday
Duffy (back) is expected to be back in action for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Duffy was originally scratched from last Tuesday's game against the Orioles with back spasms. He should have plenty of time to be fully recovered by Opening Day and should take the field as the Rays' primary third baseman.
