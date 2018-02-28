Duffy said Wednesday that he's recovering from a back spasm and expects to be sidelined for "a couple days," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy reiterated that the injury wasn't related to the heel issues that have derailed him both of the past two seasons and noted that he expects to back in the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup before long. Despite his poor track record on the health front, Duffy projects to open the season as the team's everyday third baseman, with his strong contact skills perhaps garnering him a spot near the top of the batting order.