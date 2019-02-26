Duffy relayed Tuesday that his injured hamstring is "feeling good" and said he expects to play in a Grapefruit League game at some point before the end of the week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy is scheduled to run the bases Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the Rays should hone in on a target date for his return to the lineup. Unless he experiences a setback this week, Duffy is on track to earn enough at-bats during the spring to secure his spot as the Rays' everyday third baseman once the regular season arrives.