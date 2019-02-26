Rays' Matt Duffy: Expects to play by week's end
Duffy relayed Tuesday that his injured hamstring is "feeling good" and said he expects to play in a Grapefruit League game at some point before the end of the week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy is scheduled to run the bases Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the Rays should hone in on a target date for his return to the lineup. Unless he experiences a setback this week, Duffy is on track to earn enough at-bats during the spring to secure his spot as the Rays' everyday third baseman once the regular season arrives.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts